Town of Wellesley seeks volunteers for local boards

The town of Wellesley is looking for volunteers to serve on its Community Preservation Committee and Human Resources Board, according to a statement.
Vacancies on those boards will be filled by the Wellesley town moderator, said the statement, which was posted to the town website. The new members would serve terms that will last until June 30, 2023.
Wellesley’s Community Preservation Committee reviews and recommends funding for projects for historic preservation, housing, and to protect open space, the statement said.
The Human Resources Board oversees the town Human Resources department, and establishes policies and procedures for job classifications and salaries.
“For this role, volunteers with experience in labor relations, personnel, or human resources are preferred,” the statement said.
Anyone interested in serving on either board is asked to send a resume and a letter that explains their qualifications to Town Moderator Mark Kaplan at moderator@wellesleyma.gov.
