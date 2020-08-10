As of Tuesday, we will officially be in another heat wave

This was day two of 90-degree weather, which will eventually become an official heat wave tomorrow. Remember, an official heat wave is three days in a row of actual temperatures reaching 90 degrees or more. Even if it feels like 90 but the temperature is 88, it doesn’t count.

At noon today, a heat advisory went into effect across most of the region, with the exception of the Cape and Islands. Amazingly, this will continue into Wednesday – a very long stretch for such an advisory.

The humidity and the heat will combine tomorrow to make it feel in the upper 90s in most areas, and as high as 104 in some spots for a few hours. This is serious heat and can cause heat exhaustion quickly. Pets are also likely to be very stressed in this heat, so limit their time outside.

The heat index, combined heat and humidity, will approach 100 degrees Tuesday. WeatherBell

So far Providence, Hartford, and Worcester have all had top one or two summers with regard to the heat. Boston remains an anomaly because Logan Airport has experienced several days with sea breezes where the temperature didn’t get quite as hot. But it’s still a top 20 summer in terms of heat, even along the coastline.

Up in New Hampshire, places like Manchester are approaching one month of 90-degree weather this year. Today was day 26 for that city of 90-degree or higher temperatures.

High pressure remains firmly in control and will rule the atmosphere through Wednesday. When we get these systems in place along with the hot weather, there’s still the chance of an afternoon or evening thunderstorm in one or two towns. These patterns keep it mainly dry, but if you get lucky there can be a cooling shower.

As a cold front approaches Wednesday night and early Thursday, the chances for precipitation will increase. This is one of our better chances for any rainfall in quite a while, although I still think some areas are going to miss it completely.

A few showers are possible Wednesday afternoon into early Thursday, but many areas will miss them. Tropical Tidbits

The end of the work week heading into the weekend will see more reasonable warmth with readings in the lower 80s during the afternoon and 60s at night. A sea breeze might keep the beaches in the 70s over the weekend. After the heat of the next few days, you might need a sweater.

Follow Dave Epstein @growingwisdom.