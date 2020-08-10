Weather Service issues severe thunderstorm warning for Central Mass.

A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday for a section of Central Massachusetts that includes Ware, Spencer, and North Brookfield, the National Weather Service said on Twitter.

Winds of up to 60 miles per hour were expected in the area, along with the possibility of hail the size of a penny, the weather service said.

The agency advised people to “expect damage to trees and power lines.”