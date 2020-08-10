Westford to honor 100 years of women’s suffrage

Westford residents have an opportunity to help celebrate the centennial of women’s suffrage in the United States.

On Sunday, Aug. 23, a rally and promenade will be held on Westford Common marking the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment guaranteeing women the right to vote, which took effect Aug. 26, 1920.

The event, from 2 to 3:30 p.m., is being jointly hosted by the Westford Historical Society, the Westford Cultural Council, and the Westford League of Women Voters. Also to mark the centennial, the town common and surrounding buildings will be lit up at night with purple and gold lights from Aug. 23 through 27.