Weston man pleads guilty to wire fraud in foreign student recruitment case

A Weston man pleaded guilty Monday in federal court in Boston to one count of wire fraud in a scheme to defraud international students and private schools out of millions in tuition and fees, authorities said.
Keenam “Kason” Park, 59, of Weston, entered his plea before US Senior District Court Judge Mark L. Wolf, who set a sentencing date of Nov. 2, according to a joint statement from US Attorney Andrew E. Lelling and Joseph R. Bonavolonta, Special Agent in Charge of the Boston bureau of the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
Through his company, EduBoston, Park helped dozens of private high schools across Massachusetts and the United States recruit international students, mostly from China, placing many at Catholic schools struggling with shrinking enrollments. But last year the firm abruptly announced that it would close amid a tangle of lawsuits, accusations of fraud, and a mountain of debt.
Park allegedly arranged for EduBoston to pocket tuition and other expenses from the 2019 – 2020 and 2020 – 2021 academic years instead of passing the payments along to partner schools, and he did not reimburse families after the business shut down in September, prosecutors said.
He used the money for other purposes, including personal expenses, and now owes the schools about $5 million, according to prosecutors.
Park faces up to 20 years in prison, up to three years of supervised release, and a fine of up to $250,000 or double the gross amount he allegedly took, prosecutors said.
Prosecutors agreed as part of the plea arrangement to recommend a sentence of 51 months in prison, two years of supervised release, and a fine and restitution of at least $5,192,330, prosecutors said.
