Weston man pleads guilty to wire fraud in foreign student recruitment case

A Weston man pleaded guilty Monday in federal court in Boston to one count of wire fraud in a scheme to defraud international students and private schools out of millions in tuition and fees, authorities said.

Keenam “Kason” Park, 59, of Weston, entered his plea before US Senior District Court Judge Mark L. Wolf, who set a sentencing date of Nov. 2, according to a joint statement from US Attorney Andrew E. Lelling and Joseph R. Bonavolonta, Special Agent in Charge of the Boston bureau of the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Through his company, EduBoston, Park helped dozens of private high schools across Massachusetts and the United States recruit international students, mostly from China, placing many at Catholic schools struggling with shrinking enrollments. But last year the firm abruptly announced that it would close amid a tangle of lawsuits, accusations of fraud, and a mountain of debt.