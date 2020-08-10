Mass. reports 214 new confirmed coronavirus cases, 5 new deaths

Key metrics monitored for the state’s pace of reopening are still low relative to the springtime surge, but Monday’s numbers come as about 600 new Massachusetts cases were reported over the weekend.

The death toll from confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Massachusetts rose by five to 8,519, state officials reported Monday, and the number of confirmed cases climbed by 214, bringing the total to 112,673.

Some experts have called recent upticks in COVID-19 cases disturbing — and urged the state to tighten restrictions to help stem the spread of COVID-19. On Friday, Governor Charlie Baker did just that, announcing the state was indefinitely postponing Step 2 of the current Phase 3, reducing the limit on outdoor gatherings from 100 to 50 people, and forming a multi-agency team to address the problems in high-risk communities.

Baker acknowledged a “slight uptick” in the indicators “across a number of communities” in the state.

On Monday, the state Department of Public Health also reported 61 new probable cases, bringing that total to 8,642. There was one new probable death reported, raising that total to 222.

State officials said 11,276 more people had been tested for the coronavirus, bringing the total number of individuals tested to 1,322,634. The total number of tests administered climbed to 1,739,378.

The state reported that new antibody tests had been completed for 229 people, bringing that total to 101,714.

The seven-day weighted average of positive tests, which is being watched closely by state officials, fell slightly to 1.8 percent Sunday, down from 1.9 percent Saturday. The current number represents a 94 percent drop from mid-April highs.

The three-day average of hospitalized coronavirus patients dropped slightly from 384 on Saturday to 380 as of Sunday. It was down 89 percent since mid-April.

The number of hospitals using surge capacity dropped from two to zero. And the three-day average of deaths from confirmed coronavirus cases fell slightly from 13 on Thursday to 12 on Friday — a 92 percent decrease from mid-April.

As of Monday, there were more than 5 million confirmed cases in the United States, with deaths topping 163,000 — the highest in the world, according to a tally kept by Johns Hopkins University.

