Norwich University in Vermont reports 3 cases among newly arrived students

Every student was tested and on Monday the school reported three tests came back positive. The students were quarantined.

In a message to the Norwich community posted Monday on the school website, the Northfield college reported 500 students returned to campus as part of a six-phase schedule to begin the fall semester.

Vermont’s Norwich University reported Monday that three newly arrived students on campus tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19.

Earlier Monday, Norwich said after students arrived on campus, there were reports Saturday that some students failed to follow the coronavirus-related safety guidelines and were socializing in the front yard of their house without masks or social distancing.

Advertisement

Anarumo met with the student who hosted the event. He said he accepted the explanation that all people at the event had been living locally for more than two weeks and had followed Vermont's standards of behavior and quarantine.

Anarumo said he explained to them the importance of perception even when following rules closely, and asked for the student’s help in maintaining a positive relationship with on- and off-campus communities.

“Our meeting was productive and we will use it as a teaching moment for all,” Anarumo said in the letter.

Under the school's contract with students, they agree to follow safety measures, including abiding by occupancy limits in dormitories and common areas as well as physically distancing and wearing a mask in public spaces. On-campus students may not leave the campus without approval.

___

THE NUMBERS

Vermont reported three new cases of the coronavirus on Monday, for a total of 1,462 so far since the pandemic began. The number of deaths remained at 58. The new cases were in Bennington, Chittenden and Rutland counties. No one was currently hospitalized in Vermont with COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus, according to the Vermont Department of Health.