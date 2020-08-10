Trump returns to news briefing, says ‘shooting’ outside White House now ‘under control’

Trump was speaking about the stock market just before 6 p.m. when a Secret Service agent interrupted him and appeared to ask him to step outside the room. Trump followed him, as did a few White House aides, including Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

A Secret Service agent abruptly escorted President Trump from the White House briefing room early Monday evening as the president was delivering a news conference. Trump came back in about 10 minutes later, saying it was due to a shooting outside the White House.

One of the reporters at the briefing said the doors to the press room had also been locked.

Trump walked back into the briefing room shortly after, saying there was a shooting outside of the White House, adding that it “seems to be very well under control.”

He said that a person was shot by Secret Service, and that someone was hospitalized, but added that he didn’t know the condition of the person who was shot.

“There was an actual shooting and somebody’s been taken to the hospital,” Trump said. The president said the shots were fired by law enforcement, saying he believed the individual who was shot was armed. He said there was no one else injured.

“It was the suspect who was shot,” Trump said. “It was on the outside of the White House.” He added that it happened near “this area right over here,” gesturing past the briefing room walls. He said it was near the fence, but “outside of the premises. . . pretty close.”

He said he waited in the Oval Office area for a short time.

“He said, ‘Sir, can you please come with me?‘” Trump said, describing his interaction with the Secret Service agent. “You were surprised, I was surprised. But also I think it was pretty unusual.”

When a reporter asked if he was rattled, a somewhat blasé Trump replied, “I don’t know, do I seem rattled?”

He continued: “The world’s always been a dangerous place. It’s not something that’s unique.”

He said he felt very safe under Secret Service protection — “they’re the best of the best, and they’re highly trained,” he said.

“I didn’t even think about not going back,” Trump said about continuing the briefing.

Fox News reporter John Roberts said he heard two shots fired in rapid succession just after Trump took the podium.

The shooting took place near 17th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue just blocks from the White House, according to the Associated Press, citing two sources with knowledge of the situation who were not authorized to speak publicly about it. Law enforcement officials were still trying to determine the suspect’s motive, the AP reported.

The suspect was transferred to a local hospital, and the District of Columbia fire department said the man suffered serious or possibly critical injuries, according to the AP. Authorities were investigating whether the individual has a history of mental illness.

