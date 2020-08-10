fb-pixel
Another kind of memorial to COVID-19 victims

Better than a marble statue would be the passage of laws that would secure health care, housing, employment, and income for all citizens.

People light a candle in front of the plague column in Vienna, March 26, 2020. The plague column was built after the plague epidemic in 1679.Ronald Zak/Associated Press

Re “Our country needs a memorial to coronavirus victims,” Opinion, Aug. 7): A much better memorial than a “moving” marble structure would be the passage of laws that would secure health care, housing, employment and income for all citizens. The staggering number of deaths from the virus has ripped the Band-Aid off our destructive American tradition of valuing individualism over trying to provide equal resources and opportunities for all our citizens. Such legislation, passed in memory of those who died, would give special comfort to those of us who’ve lost a loved one.

Elizabeth Bjorkman

Lexington