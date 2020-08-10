fb-pixel
Essential workers chronically underpaid

'There are long term consequences for workers and society alike when we pay full-time workers so little that they need government supports such as food stamps or other supplements to survive.'

A worker painted a "Thank You" to all the essential workers on a wall at the Assembly Row Mall in Somerville, in May.Barry Chin/Globe Staff

Re “For essential workers, high praise, low wages” (Page A1, Aug. 4): There are long-term consequences for workers and society alike when we pay full-time workers so little that they need government supports such as food stamps or other supplements to survive. When this happens, we are just allowing businesses to push the costs of a worker onto society. Are we okay with that? If so, raise the corporate tax and strengthen the social safety net. If not, then we need to reward work and raise the minimum wage. Otherwise, we’ll see how indifferent society is to our front-line workers.

Edwin Andrews

Malden