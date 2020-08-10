The insidious prevalence of unconscious bias

Language reflects biases and world views that are sometimes oppressive (”Tackling racial overtones in computer code,” Page A1, Aug.1). Describing the relationship between communicating circuits as “master” and “slave” seems odd at best, and more basically reveals a lack of understanding of the power of these words.

The language of domination can be a not-so-subtle reminder of massively unequal power dynamics. Although speakers or writers may claim that they were not “consciously aware” of the underlying meaning or interpretation of their words, this unconsciousness reveals a deeper subconscious influence. Words bring ideas to life.

If certain elements in language may be commonly used, it does not mean that these elements are trivial. Promoting subconscious bias is not acceptable. Thoughtful attention is required of speakers and writers — and the authors of textbooks that educate future generations. Thanks to BU engineering student Santiago Gomez for his sensitivity and willingness to challenge systemic racism in computer coding.