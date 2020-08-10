Words matter

“Tackling racial overtones in computer code” (Page A1, Aug. 1), by Deirdre Fernandes, describes Santiago Gomez’s concern about the terms “master and slave” as used in his engineering textbooks. While I understand why Gomez didn’t like the terms, I have to disagree with his solution. With due respect to Gomez, the terms “master” and “slave” in the context of engineering and other forums are appropriate and important. As used in engineering and computing, these terms indicate that one action or process (the “slave”) not only follows, but must take place as a result of the preceding action or process (the “master”). The alternative words proposed by the publisher (Pearson) referred to in the piece are unsuitable. “Leader and follower” or “first and second” do not convey that one thing must follow another. Further, the terms “master” and “slave” do not necessarily have anything to do with racism. Human trafficking and slavery have been carried out, and are still happening, between members of the same racial make-up. White-on-white slavery exists today, for instance. Context, as always, is important. Removing the word from appropriate uses will do nothing to eliminate the abhorrent practices of slavery and racism.

John Leiss