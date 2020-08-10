Ashland, Braintree, Medfield, and Quincy advance to MIBL’s first final four

Here’s a look at how the four teams — which were the top four seeds in the playoffs— made it out of pool play and advanced to the semifinals.

The semifinal round begins Tuesday night at Adams Field in Quincy with Braintree taking on Medfield at 5 p.m., followed by Ashland versus Quincy at 8 p.m. The double-elimination tournament will crown a champion on Friday.

Ashland, Braintree, Medfield, and Quincy have secured spots in the final four of the inaugural Massachusetts Independent Baseball League playoffs.

▪ Ashland: The regular season champions mercy-ruled Kingston and Walpole to begin the postseason, but their bats were silenced by Hyde Park’s Asher Kaplan in a 5-1 loss Saturday. In Sunday’s winner-take-all rematch with Hyde Park, Tyler Dossas tossed a complete game, allowing one run, while also adding a two-run single in the first inning of a 3-1 win.

▪ Braintree: After falling to Natick 12-1 on Friday night, Braintree rattled off three wins in the next 24 hours to capture the pod. On Saturday, they knocked off Weymouth, 2-1, in extra innings on a walkoff RBI infield single by Chase Cahill, before Cahill and Jordan Gorham combined for 15 strikeouts in a 4-2 win over Natick later Saturday night. Righthander Tucker Erdody followed that up with a complete-game shutout to beat Natick again Sunday.

▪ Medfield: Nick Sheehan smacked a walkoff single in a 7-6 extra inning win over Dedham Friday night and then starters Ryan Donahue and Will Stolzenbach each shut down Franklin in a pair of wins on Saturday and Sunday to advance to the final four.

▪ Quincy: Led by BC High righthander Mike Dragon, Quincy defeated Norwood, 10-0, on Thursday and then the bats stayed hot in an 8-4 win over Milton Friday. In Saturday’s pod clincher, they rallied for a 2-1 walkoff win over Milton.

