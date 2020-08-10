Brian Johnson’s departure sprouts from an extended Red Sox failure

“He just felt like he wanted an opportunity. Sometimes you need to go to other places to have a better opportunity, so he asked for his release,” explained Red Sox manager Ron Roenicke. “Although we would like to have him here for depth, that’s a decision that Brian wanted.”

Prior to a contest against the Rays, the Red Sox announced that they’d granted lefthander Brian Johnson’s request for his release. Marooned at the team’s alternate training site in Pawtucket, Johnson concluded that he’d been buried on the depth chart. It’s hard to argue the point.

Monday offered the Red Sox yet another unwanted reminder of the value of starting pitching depth and the cost of the inability to develop it.

Though he’d thrown well in the initial spring training and in the team’s July training camp, the writing had been on the wall for Johnson for some time. He’d been bypassed as a depth option in the team’s eyes by fellow lefthanded starter Kyle Hart, who went on the 40-man roster this winter as Johnson was outrighted off of it.

On Monday, Ryan Brasier ― serving as an opener against the Rays ― became the eighth different pitcher to start a game for the Sox this year. While the Sox have yet to announce a starter for Thursday, Johnson wasn’t a consideration for the spot, according to multiple team sources. Hart likely is.

Thus concludes a tenure that fell well short of expectations. The 2012 first-round pick entered the organization to considerable hype, and emerged in 2014–15 as a top pitching prospect. But a dizzying array of physical woes as well as struggles with anxiety and depression hindered Johnson’s career.

That he overcame those challenges to emerge as an important contributor in the 2018 championship season — Alex Cora often called him one of the team’s MVPs for his do-everything role on the pitching staff — served as a testament to his talent and determination. That said, he never forged a lasting spot in the big-league rotation, and while his Red Sox career featured some memorable moments, it lacked sustained impact.

Yet in relative terms, Johnson actually represents one of the team’s most successful starting pitcher draftees of the last several years. Johnson, with 26, is the only Red Sox draftee since 2007 to make at least 20 starts in the big leagues.

The 29-year-old enjoyed as much success as a starting pitcher with the Red Sox as virtually anyone whom the team has drafted since Justin Masterson (2006 second round). The modesty of that bar explains quite a bit about why the Red Sox are in an unenviable position in 2020.

Leaks in homegrown starting pitching pipelines can be patched for a time. The 2016 Cubs, 2017 Astros, and 2018 Red Sox all had rotations that were heavily imported.

But when short-term rotation solutions acquired at great cost in free agency or trade falter due to injury or performance declines, a team’s depth — or lack thereof — becomes painfully exposed. And in 2020, the absence of Johnson or any other homegrown starter as an option of first resort has left the team in what seems certain to remain a season-long scramble.

In Pawtucket, there have been glimmers of hope. Hart’s rise from a 19th-round selection to the cusp of a big league opportunity represents a potential success story. Meanwhile, righthander Bryan Mata and lefthander Jay Groome have shown eye-opening potential as potential mid-rotation starters while working in Pawtucket.

But they remain unproven prospects. And until the Red Sox prove they can help them take the next step and solidify their status as big league rotation members, it’s hard to avoid skepticism about the organization’s ability to do so.

The Red Sox acknowledge that they need more than what they have.

“When you look under the hood, I think there is more reason for optimism than the quick, public takes,” Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom said of his team’s pitching pipeline. “But there’s no question we can stand to be a lot deeper. I think there’s both players in the system and things being done in the system behind the scenes that are going to yield good results in the future. . . . [But] you don’t ever want to rest until you have a prospect in every single rotation spot and relief spot up and down your system. Until you’re at that point, you’re never really satisfied.”

Johnson’s departure offers a reminder of how little reason the Red Sox have for satisfaction right now, and why Bloom’s foremost responsibility in his new organization is to help build the sort of reliable pitching depth that positioned his former team, the Rays, to open a multi-year window of contention.

