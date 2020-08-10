Devin Booker, Suns stay red-hot in Orlando

Phoenix center Deandre Ayton sat out the first quarter because he missed his coronavirus test on Sunday. He tested negative Monday and was cleared. With Ayton out, Oklahoma City led, 37-23, at the end of the first quarter. Ayton entered the game at the start of the second quarter, and Phoenix dominated the rest of the way. He finished with 10 points and six rebounds in just over 17 minutes.

The Suns have surged in the Western Conference standings. They entered the day just 1½ games behind eighth-place Memphis and a game behind ninth-place Portland in the race to qualify for a spot in the play-in series.

Devin Booker scored 35 points, and the Phoenix Suns rolled past the shorthanded Oklahoma City Thunder, 128-101, on Monday to improve to 6-0 in the Orlando restart and improve their playoff chances.

Oklahoma City was without four of its top five scorers. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (right calf bruise), Danilo Gallinari (left ankle), Dennis Schroder (birth of child), and Steven Adams (bruised left leg) sat out. Reserve center Nerlens Noel (right ankle sprain) also did not play.

Rookie Darius Bazley had 22 points and 10 rebounds for the Thunder. Bazley joined Russell Westbrook and James Harden as the only Thunder rookies to score at least 20 points in back-to-back games.

Mavericks storm back to dump Jazz

The shorthanded Dallas Mavericks rallied from a 22-point deficit in the second half to stun the Utah Jazz, 122-114.

Tim Hardaway Jr. led the Mavericks with 27 points and Seth Curry added 22. Boban Majanovic had 20 points and nine rebounds. It was the biggest comeback for the Mavericks since February 2016 and the win means Dallas still has a slim shot at earning the No. 5 seed in the Western Conference playoffs.

Dallas won despite playing without stars Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis, who were both resting because of nagging injuries.

The Mavericks trailed, 78-56, with 10 minutes left in the third quarter after Utah’s Emmanuel Mudiay made a 3-pointer. They slowly rallied throughout the third quarter and then scored the first 13 points of the fourth quarter to take a 101-100 lead with about eight minutes left.

Dallas outscored Utah, 34-14, in the fourth quarter. The Mavericks shot 12 of 24 (50 percent) from 3-point range.

Oral surgery KO’s Antetokounmpo

Reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo missed the Milwaukee Bucks’ game Monday with the Toronto Raptors after having oral surgery.

Bucks coach Mike Budehnolzer said it was uncertain whether Antetokounmpo would play in the team’s final two seeding games Tuesday against the Washington Wizards and Thursday against the Memphis Grizzlies.

“I believe he’s going to be here in the arena today to support and be with his teammates,” Budenholzer said. “We’ll see how he responds, how he feels tomorrow.”

Budenholzer said NBA protocols dealing with dental issues enabled Antetokounmpo to get treatment without having to spend time in quarantine.

The Bucks have clinched the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference for a second straight season.

NBA eyes business in Africa

The National Basketball Association has named a top investment banker to develop the sport and its business on the African continent.

Victor Williams, who for the past five years lead corporate and investment banking at Standard Bank Group — the Africa’s largest bank by assets — will become the NBA’s new Africa chief executive officer starting Aug. 17. Williams will be based in Johannesburg, according to a company statement Monday.

