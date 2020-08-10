Doubleheader postponement pushes Cardinals reschedulings to 15

There have now been 29 games postponed by Major League Baseball because of coronavirus concerns. Fifteen involve the Cardinals, who have not played since July 30. More details about the Cardinals’ resumption of play will be announced later this week.

The Cardinals had a series against Pittsburgh set to start on Monday postponed after a weekend series against the Cubs was scrapped due to three positive coronavirus tests. St. Louis had two more players and a staff member test positive for the virus on Friday and have had eight positive players overall, including star catcher Yadier Molina .

A Thursday doubleheader between the St. Louis Cardinals and Detroit Tigers this week is being postponed to allow more time for additional COVID-19 testing.

Terry Francona returning to Indians bench, but Clevinger put in quarantine

Cleveland manager Terry Francona will return to the team Tuesday when the Indians open a two-game home series against the Chicago Cubs, after missing eight games so he could rest while dealing with a gastrointestinal condition. He will not have starter Mike Clevinger going for him, however.

According to ESPN, Clevinger was with teammate Zach Plesac when the latter violated coronavirus protocols by going out in Chicago on Saturday night; Cleveland scratched him from his Tuesday start, and he will quarantine.

He flew with the team Sunday, potentially exposing his teammates.

Marcus Stroman, closing on season debut, joins COVID-19 opt-outs

Marcus Stroman’s recovery from a torn left calf muscle was almost complete, and he was in line to possibly make his season debut for the New York Mets next week against the Miami Marlins. But the idea of traveling to one of the country’s coronavirus hot spots played a factor in Stroman’s decision to opt out of the 2020 season.

“Obviously, you see the Cardinals, the Marlins, you see spikes everywhere in the country, you see protocols not being handled properly from citizens everywhere,” Stroman said during a Zoom call. “You see us going to Florida soon. That was a big discussion I had with my family. Going to see the Marlins soon, that’s something I don’t want to be in that situation.”

Stroman, 29 and scheduled to become a free agent after the season, is the second Mets player to opt out this month alongside Yoenis Cespedes. He said he had daily conversations with his family about what to do. His grandmother and uncle have compromised immune systems and are around his mother on a regular basis.

“This was a decision I had to kind of take myself out of it and look out for the best interests of my family,” Stroman said.

His decision came four days after he threw 85 pitches in his second simulated game and a day before he was scheduled to throw another.

Stroman was 4-2 with a 3.77 ERA in 11 starts last season for the Mets, who acquired him a little over a year ago. He will give up a little more than $3.25 million, unless he has a precondition.

Joe Kelly among trio of pitchers placed on injured list

Former Red Sox reliever Joe Kelly has been placed on the 10-day injured list by the Los Angeles Dodgers with right shoulder inflammation, retroactive to Sunday. Kelly hasn’t allowed a run over 6⅓ innings in seven games this season, but his statistics took a back seat when he threw near the heads of two Houston hitters on June 28, sparking a benches-clearing incident and earning an eight-game suspension he is still appealing.

Also going on the injured list are Arizona ace Madison Bumgarner (mid-back strain), who is 0-3 in his first season with the Diamondbacks and was pulled after giving up four home runs in two innings Sunday, and Tampa Bay’s Charlie Morton, who has inflammation in his pitching shoulder. Morton was removed from Sunday’s start against the Yankees in the third inning.

Braves ownership says team revenue down 95 percent

In a public disclosure required because its owner Liberty Media has publicly traded stock, the Atlanta Braves announced revenue plunged 95 percent in the second quarter of the year (April-June) compared with the same period a year ago, falling from $208 million to $11 million. The team posted an operating loss before amortization and depreciation of $26 million, compared with a profit of $62 million in the same period last year.

The Braves have taken aggressive steps to reduce costs in recent months, team president and CEO Derek Schiller said in an interview with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Braves employees making more than $50,000 per year, including those in baseball operations and across the front office, have had their pay reduced, though Schiller declined to disclose the percentages.

Liberty Media divides the Braves’ revenue into two categories — that from baseball and that from real estate development in mixed-use complex The Battery Atlanta. In the quarter, baseball revenue plummeted 97 percent, falling from $198 million in the same period last year to $5 million. Development revenue tumbled 40 percent, from $10 million to $6 million.

In the second quarter, Liberty reported that the Braves’ operating expenses totaled $37 million, down from $146 million in the same period last year. The reduction largely was attributed to player salaries and game-day expenses. The Braves’ player payroll, which was to have been around $150 million for a full season, currently is projected to be about $55 million if 60 games are completed.

Meanwhile, according to The Associated Press, prorated MLB salaries averaged $1,295,942 on expanded opening-day rosters, the lowest in the annual study since 1996 and down from $4,375,486 at the start of the 2019 season. Washington pitcher Max Scherzer topped the shortened season’s list at $17.8 million, his income partially protected by a huge signing bonus.

Even with contracts at full value and projected for 25-man active rosters, this year’s average of $4,520,010 would have represented just a 3.1 percent increase since 2016.

Blue Jays get home at last, sort of

The Blue Jays are finally ready to host their first game of the year, though their home field Tuesday will be Buffalo’s Sahlen Field due to Canada’s government not letting them hold games at Rogers Centre in Toronto. The game against Miami will be the first regular-season MLB game played in Buffalo since 1915, and comes after a crash renovation of the 32-year-old Triple A stadium that included upgraded lights, an infield makeover, a liberal splashing of blue paint, and various moves to become compliant with MLB health protocols for 2020 . . . One of MLB’s two deputy commissioners, Tony Petitti, is departing the league after 12 years to become president of sports and entertainment for the video game and esports company Activision Blizzard Inc. on Aug. 17. Petitti became MLB’s chief operating officer in December 2014, part of the transition from Bud Selig to Rob Manfred’s commissionership, and was promoted to the deputy commissioner role three years later to oversee all content and revenue-related operations.