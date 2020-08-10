Game 16: Rays at Red Sox lineups and notes

The Red Sox host the Rays for a four-game series after taking two out of three against the Blue Jays last weekend. Reliever Ryan Brasier will be the opener for the Red Sox tonight.

Pitching: Ryan Brasier (0-0, 9.00)

Rays (8-8): TBA

Pitching: LHP Ryan Yarbrough (0-2, 3.378)

Game time: 7:30 p.m.

TV/Radio: NESN/WEEI-FM 93.7

Rays vs. Brasier: Adames 1-4, Wendle 0-2, Perez 0-2, Lowe 0-2, Kiermaier 1-3, Choi 0-1, Robertson 1-2, Diaz 1-2, Tsutsugo 0-1, Renfroe 0-1, Meadows 0-1, Margot 0-1, Brosseau 0-1.

Red Sox vs. Yarbrough: Bogaerts 5-19, Vazquez 6-16, Devers 5-13, Martinez 8-14, Benintendi 0-1, Pillar 2-12, Bradley 2-12, Moreland 0-7, Chavis 6-8, Verdugo 1-2, Perasa 0-2, Lin 1-2, Arauz 0-2.

Advertisement

Stat of the Day: In 10 games (eight starts, all at first base), Mitch Moreland is batting .323 with six home runs, 12 RBI, and a 1.299 OPS.

Notes: The Red Sox are 3-1 in their last 4 games, after going 3-8 in their first 11. ... The Sox are 5-1 when scoring 5-plus runs, and 4-2 in games decided by one or two runs. ... Red Sox relievers have allowed three runs in 18 innings over the club’s last four games (1.50 ERA). They have stranded 15 of 16 inherited runners in 2020 (Heath Hembree 4, Ryan Brasier 3, Austin Brice 3, Chris Mazza 2, Josh Osich 2, Phillips Valdez 1). ... The Red Sox knocked around Yarbrough last week for five runs over five innings. He is the only Tampa Bay starter to go five innings in each of his three starts.





Follow Andrew Mahoney on Twitter @GlobeMahoney