For now, BC continues football practice as if there will be a season

Although no decisions were reached, the Big Ten reportedly is willing to postpone its season until the spring, and the Atlantic Coast Conference, Big-12, Pac-12, and Southeastern Conference may follow suit.

On the heels of the Mid-American Conference canceling its season Saturday — the first Football Bowl Subdivision school to take the measure — an emergency meeting was held Sunday among commissioners from the Power 5 conferences to discuss concerns about continuing with plans to play football this fall, according to an ESPN.com report .

The Boston College football team pushed through its fifth official preseason practice Monday as the top conferences in the country weighed whether to cancel the season in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Eagles have been in what they call the “BC Bubble” since returning for voluntary workouts in June. They conducted a third round of coronavirus testing over the weekend and all results came back negative.

Coach Jeff Hafley said that despite lingering doubts about whether there will be a season, the Eagles will continue to prepare as if it will happen.

“We can’t worry about everything else that’s going on right now, because then our practices won’t be any good, our preparation won’t be any good,” Hafley said. “The moment I start thinking about those things, then I’m not as focused or locked in.

“So you’ve got to just put them to the side right now and take it day by day. If not, then I’d be a complete mess right now. But I’m not. And I love being out here with the players and coaching them and I can’t wait to go to the next meeting.

“I’m keeping the kids locked in on playing football and staying healthy and doing the best they can every single day. That’s the truth. And I’m going to keep doing that until somebody tells me I can’t.”

The ACC announced its official schedule last week, and the Eagles had been scheduled to open the season Sept. 12 at Alumni Stadium against Ohio, but that is a MAC school. As it stands, the opener now is scheduled for Sept. 19 at Duke.





Several Eagles took to social media to voice their desire to go through with the season using the hashtag #WeWantToPlay.

Offensive lineman Alec Lindstrom tweeted, “Let the boys strap it up!! Over THREE weeks of no positive cases!! #WeWantToPlay we will do whatever it takes!!!”

Tight end Hunter Long tweeted, “Just want the opportunity to do what I love! #WeWantToPlay.”

But the decision isn’t in their hands.

“We hope we get the chance to play,” said quarterback Matt Valecce. “But we’re just controlling what we can control right now.”

Having another round of testing return no positive cases was encouraging for the Eagles.

“It shows me that my teammates really care about our team and what we can do,” said quarterback Phil Jurkovec. “It’s hard. It really is hard to go months at a time without seeing anybody outside of our circle. People have made sacrifices and I thank them for that.”

The Eagles held their first practice in pads Monday and will have Tuesday off before getting back to work Wednesday.

“Going through all of this and seeing how hard it’s been for our players and seeing how our players have responded makes me realize even more what a great decision I made coming here,” said Hafley.

Julian Benbow can be reached at julian.benbow@globe.com.