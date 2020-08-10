Patriots sign running back Lamar Miller, per reports

The 29-year-old Miller, who tore his ACL and was out all of last season, has spent seven years in the NFL. He’s twice topped 1,000 yards rushing — once in 2014 with the Dolphins and again in 2016 with the Texans. Over the course of his career, he’s averaged 4.3 yards per carry.

The Patriots have signed veteran running back Lamar Miller, according to multiple reports.

The 5-foot-10-inch, 221-pounder agreed to a one-year deal with New England, according to Adam Schefter.

Christopher Price can be reached at christopher.price@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at cpriceglobe.