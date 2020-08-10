Patriots sign running back Lamar Miller, per reports

The Patriots have signed veteran running back Lamar Miller, according to multiple reports.
The 29-year-old Miller, who tore his ACL and was out all of last season, has spent seven years in the NFL. He’s twice topped 1,000 yards rushing — once in 2014 with the Dolphins and again in 2016 with the Texans. Over the course of his career, he’s averaged 4.3 yards per carry.
The 5-foot-10-inch, 221-pounder agreed to a one-year deal with New England, according to Adam Schefter.
