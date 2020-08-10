PGA Championship takeaways: Big, bad Brooks Koepka talked a major game, but he couldn’t back it up

And on Sunday, golf ushered out big, bad Brooks Koepka, Mr. Major himself. The burly and brash four-time major winner signed for a big, fat 74 in the final round, his championship pedigree and mental intimidation no factor on a day when the power hitters went wild.

Collin Morikawa won his first major championship in just his second major start, his radiant smile and refreshing attitude the only thing more brilliant than his blemish-free 64 in the final round of the 102nd PGA Championship at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco.

Koepka, two shots behind 54-hole leader and presumed buddy Dustin Johnson — trash-talked Johnson and the field Saturday night, his cocky comments dripping with daggers.

Asked if he liked his chances going into the final round — with back-to-back PGA Championship titles to lean on — Koepka laid down the gauntlet, saying, “I like my chances. When I’ve been in this position before, I’ve capitalized. I don’t know, [Johnson] won only one.”

That didn’t sit well with Rory McIlroy.

“Sort of hard to knock a guy [Johnson] that’s got 21 wins on the PGA Tour, which is three times what Brooks has,” said McIlroy, whose words carry weight on the PGA Tour.

The PGA Tour is a refined league of extraordinary gentlemen. Koepka occasionally violates unwritten locker room rules by calling them as he sees them, right or wrong, for a perceived competitive advantage. And karma got him Sunday.

Golf is in a good place on the course. Off it, I wonder how many other players feel the same as McIlroy.

Some takeaways from Sunday’s magnificent finale at the PGA Championship:

▪ At one point on the back nine, eight players were tied for the lead at 10 under. Morikawa was the first to 11 under with a chip in at No. 14, then eagled the driveable par-4, 294-yard 16th, carving a glorious cut to 7 feet for the shot of the tournament.

▪ Morikawa was a four-year All-American at Cal. He’s just 23. He turned pro just a little more than a year ago and he already has three PGA Tour wins in 27 starts. He has the same number of majors and missed cuts on Tour - one.

▪ I can’t remember a major with such a show of power. Bryson DeChambeau and Tony Finau, two of the longest hitters on Tour, were knocking it out of Harding Park. DeChambeau and Finau shot 66s and finished in a five-way tie for fourth. The Incredible Bulk was second in driving distance (averaging 318.3 yards) and Finau was tied for fourth (305.2).

▪ So who was first, you ask? Cameron Champ, at 321.1 yards. Champ has effortless power, and he does it without six protein shakes a day. Champ was among the players at 10 under and tied for the lead on the back nine. He made two bogeys on the back, shot 70 and finished T-10.

▪ Scottie Scheffler, 24, playing in his second major as a pro, was in the final group with Johnson on Sunday. He did not look out of place, shooting a 68 for a T-4. Scheffler was a junior prodigy in Texas, winning 75 tournaments in his home state.

▪ Paul Casey, 43, was classy in defeat. He played beautifully, a final-round 66 good for a tie for second with Johnson. Casey is 0 for 64 in the majors. “I played wonderful golf, but Collin thoroughly deserves it. I mean, what a shot he hit on 16, just awesome golf. There’s nothing you can do except tip your cap to that.

▪ Jason Day went from bunker to bunker on No. 18 and still managed to make par to get to 10 under and into a tie for the clubhouse lead with Matthew Wolff. Day, the first-round leader, shot a bogey-free 66. The former World No. 1 hasn’t won since 2018.

▪ Tiger Woods shot a pressure-free 67 and finished T-37. Woods changed putters, going to a longer flat stick to ease the burden on his balky back. He rolled it miserably Friday and Saturday, and missed some good looks on Thursday in a 68 that could have been much better.

▪ Harding Park was great theater. Risk and reward makes for compelling drama. No. 16, the driveable par 4, proved pivotal in the final round with Morikawa’s eagle the defining moment of the season’s first major.

Jim Hoban can be reached at james.hoban@globe.com