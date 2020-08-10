Reilly Walsh signs with New Jersey Devils, becoming fourth Harvard player in a month to choose pro route

The Harvard men’s hockey team took another hit Monday when defenseman Reilly Walsh decided to forgo his senior season and signed a three-year entry level contract with the New Jersey Devils.

Walsh becomes the fourth Harvard underclassman to leave the program and sign a pro contract in the last month, joining Jack Rathbone, Jack Drury, and Henry Bowlby. That all four waited until the summer would seem to indicate they had intended on returning to play in 2020-21, with a Crimson team that was projected to be among the top 10 in the country. But the uncertainty surrounding the future of NCAA sports, and college hockey in particular, appears to have altered their plans.