With NCAA clearing the way, Phil Jurkovec is pleased to join the BC quarterback competition

Former BC soccer player Deidre Decker started the hashtag #FreeJurk, pushing the NCAA to rule in Jurkovec’s favor. The hashtag picked up steam among BC fans and players.

It took seven months for the NCAA to grant Jurkovec immediate eligibility . While he was waiting, patiently but anxiously, he got a push from social media.

When quarterback Phil Jurkovec made the decision to transfer from Notre Dame to Boston College, he never imagined he would have been in a holding pattern for so long that his name would go viral.

After having his initial transfer waiver denied, then going through an appeals process, Jurkovec was relieved to finally have the situation resolved and be able to play.

Advertisement

“I’ve got to credit some people on Twitter,” said Jurkovec, citing Decker and “a lot of people in the BC community for helping that out.”

But the waiting game was difficult to play.

“At that point, I was frustrated with the process,” said Jurkovec. “I was expecting an answer weeks or months before. So it was a little bit of frustration. So I was glad there were people on my side that wanted to see at least the NCAA come out with a decision. But in the end, they ruled for me and I’m grateful for that.”

With the Eagles in preseason camp, preparing for a season that may not happen amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Jurkovec is getting his bearings. He’s gotten comfortable in a quarterback group that goes seven deep, including last year’s starter, Dennis Grosel.

“I thank those guys, because it’s a hard position,” he said. “A quarterback coming in, it can be awkward, can be weird. But they’ve made it very comfortable for me and they’ve been cool with it.”

Grosel and Jurkovec have been rooming together since the Eagles returned for voluntary workouts in June.

Advertisement

“It’s been great,” Grosel said. “He’s been working hard. He’s a great competitor, a great guy to have in the room and push me to get better. And it’s going to help that I can push him to be better, and whatever happens happens.”

While Jurkovec’s talent as a dual-threat quarterback who was the No. 66 recruit in the country coming out of high school makes him an intriguing option to start, Grosel’s experience and leadership make him a steadying presence in the locker room. Coach Jeff Hafley insisted that the competition is still open, but as he installs a new offense after having spring practice halted in March, his focus has been on seeing early progress.

“There’s a big improvement — and I’m talking about top to bottom,” Hafley said. “I just see improvement. We’ve got a really, really good quarterback coach, and in time, I hope everybody can see the improvement.”

Grosel took the reins in midseason last year when starter Anthony Brown suffered a season-ending knee injury. He made seven starts, throwing for 983 yards and 9 touchdowns on 75-of-155 passing, with 3 interceptions.

“I think this year is a little different with a new offense, knowing that I’ve really got to be on top of everything schematic-wise,” Grosel said. “I think last year, I had that foundation from years prior.

“So this year, I think my offseason was a little different in terms of learning the offense and getting with [quarterbacks] coach [Frank] Cignetti and the other guys to fine-tune things in preparation for the season.

Advertisement

“In terms of playing, it’s a comfort thing. Knowing that I’ve been there before and that the jitters are out. The whole fresh-start thing is real. I think having those games under my belt is going to be really beneficial on the road.”

Julian Benbow can be reached at julian.benbow@globe.com.