Treasure-hunter finds 3,000-year-old hoard in Scotland

LONDON (AP) — An amateur treasure-hunter has uncovered one of the most significant Bronze Age hoards ever found in Scotland, including jewelry and a 3,000-year-old sword, authorities said Monday.

Metal detectorist Mariusz Stepien said he was “shaking with happiness” when he made the discovery in June, in a field near the village of Peebles, about 22 miles (36 kilometers) south of Edinburgh.

“I thought I’ve never seen anything like this before and felt from the very beginning that this might be something spectacular and I’ve just discovered a big part of Scottish history,” he said.