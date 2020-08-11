Get a giant’s view of Boston with these 3-D printed cityscapes

Today, Stock is the founder of MiniCty ( www.minicty.com/ ), a printing and design company that produces detailed 3-D prints of cities, including Boston, using open source government data. With information from the US Geological Survey, Stock has created files of more than 15 American cities and a handful of others in Europe and Canada, which he prints on white tiles ranging from 8 to 24 inches in size.

“I’d look at the scale and wonder, ‘What if I were a million-to-one scale?,” said Stock, an artist, scientist, and entrepreneur. “I could walk across the Himalayas.”

Advertisement

Mark Stock showed off one of his 3-D prints of Boston. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

“On the 24-inch Boston, you can see buses and trees,” he said, “but not many cars. They’re little bumps.” The USGS files have exquisite detail, down to utility wires and birds, which need to be scrubbed before a print can be made. It’s challenging data to manipulate. So far, Stock says, his prints of Boston span from Longwood to South Boston, and from Nubian Square to the Zakim Bridge.

“I’m adding parts as costumers come back and say, ‘Can I have Longwood?’ ” Stock said. “Then I’ll download my data. It’s all about data wrangling.”

A closer look at one of Stock's 3-D prints of Boston. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

Recently, Stock started wrangling information from the Boston Planning & Development Agency, which keeps tracks of all the city’s buildings. It’s less precise and easier to work with than USGS files.

“I spent a weekend and took that data, broke it up into tiles, and started printing them out,” he said. They cover the whole of Boston. He has made his files open source — anyone with a 3-D printer can use them for free at www.thingiverse.com/minicty/collections/boston-city-tiles . The new set of data works for tiles sized 4 or 8 inches.

Stock has lived in Boston for 15 years. It was the first city he made a print of, on the way to opening MiniCty last year. But he has been printing mountains to sell since 2013; he has files for close to 950 of them. The verticality drew him.

Advertisement

“When I was a kid, we’d go on family vacations to see Mount Rushmore, or the Shenandoah Valley. In Michigan, the most vertical thing was the second story of our house, or a tree.”

Stock first stumbled over the USGS data in college in the 1990s, and toyed with the idea of making 3-D versions of mountains. But it wasn’t until the 2000s, when 3-D printers became widespread and affordable, that he acted on that dream.

Printing cities and mountains is just one of Stock’s professions. As an artist, he turns computations into abstract sculptures and videos. As a research scientist with a PhD in aerospace engineering, he develops computer programs to simulate fluid dynamics, aiming to create an open source tool to mimic the turbulent flow of blood through a heart valve.

George Fifield, the executive director of Boston Cyberarts, with whom Stock has shown his artwork, said free sharing is key to the artist’s approach.

“Open source is a powerful thing,” he said. “It’s part and parcel with Internet 1.0, when it was utopian information for free.

“Mark’s getting free data, turning it into an art project, and giving it away for free,” Fifield said of MiniCty’s open-source files. “It’s a perfect A-B-C relationship.”

For Stock, sharing printable data about Boston comes down to a sense of home.

Advertisement

“I want to get it into Dorchester, so people can see where their house is,” he said. “If you have a 3-D printer, or if your library has one and is open, knock off a print of your neighborhood.”

Open sourcing is about collaboration. Stock builds those kinds of relationships offline, as well. MiniCty partners with the youth arts agency Artists For Humanity. Stock keeps printers in the nonprofit’s South Boston space and employs AFH’s teen artists. His intention, when COVID passes, is to teach the AFH artists.

In the meantime, his city tiles are catching on. The Leventhal Map & Education Center at the Boston Public Library plans to display one of Stock’s open-source prints of Boston. Viewers will get a sense of the scope of their city.

“People don’t realize the world is big,” Stock said. “From the foot of a mountain, it looks huge, but from an airplane, mountains look like little bumps. The height of a city might be 1,000 feet, but it could be 20,000 feet wide.”

And when the breadth of the city is 7½ feet — as it is with Stock’s 4-inch tiles — you can be a giant, stepping across Dorchester.

Cate McQuaid can be reached at catemcquaid@gmail.com. Follow her on Twitter @cmcq.