Another major office-residential project may rise in Allston

A busy patch of Allston could soon get even busier, under a development plan filed with the city Tuesday.
Bracken Development and the Blank family told the Boston Planning & Development Agency they want to put a 12-story commercial building on Braintree Street alongside the Massachusetts Turnpike and build a six-story residential development next door on Everett Street.
The project, covering 1.8 acres, would be the latest in a string of developments that have followed New Balance’s huge Boston Landing complex into that section of Allston-Brighton, and the first beyond New Balance to include sizable office space. The 400,000-square-foot commercial building would replace a block of older factory buildings owned by Blank that house an array of small and creative businesses.
A spokeswoman for the proposed project said it would be several years before construction begins and that some existing tenants could find places in the new project.
Tuesday’s letter of intent, from development consultant David Bracken, was simply an initial filing. But it suggested developers will aim to include improvements to sidewalks and public space, affordable housing beyond city requirements, and less parking than is mandated by city zoning, thanks to its proximity to the new Boston Landing commuter rail station.
More details and images of what the project might look like will follow in coming weeks, along with public meetings and a community review process.
