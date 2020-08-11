Another major office-residential project may rise in Allston

A busy patch of Allston could soon get even busier, under a development plan filed with the city Tuesday.

Bracken Development and the Blank family told the Boston Planning & Development Agency they want to put a 12-story commercial building on Braintree Street alongside the Massachusetts Turnpike and build a six-story residential development next door on Everett Street.

The project, covering 1.8 acres, would be the latest in a string of developments that have followed New Balance’s huge Boston Landing complex into that section of Allston-Brighton, and the first beyond New Balance to include sizable office space. The 400,000-square-foot commercial building would replace a block of older factory buildings owned by Blank that house an array of small and creative businesses.