Marco Sweets & Spices ships ice cream with a kick

Marco Sweets & Spices, a new craft ice cream company in upstate New York, is shipping their flavors to New England. The business was co-founded by notable pastry chef Julian Plyter of New York City’s Melt Bakery, a popular ice cream sandwich store. A hefty dose of spice makes these frozen desserts stand out. You may not search for heat in ice cream, yet several flavors in the globally inspired line of five offers an appealing kick. Among the options are Thai Coco Lime with chili powder; Spicy PB Caramel, laced with chile de arbol and Aleppo peppers; and a deep Aztec Chocolate with cinnamon and chilies. All leave your tongue tingling. An undertone of cardamom mellows the sweetness in the Vanilla Chai and Ginger Dreamsicle. The pints sell in sets of four for $55 and arrive in dry ice. Shipping is free. We surely have no shortage of ice cream shops in the Boston area, churning out the classic to oddball flavors and delivery options. Still, it would be a luxury to have your freezer well stocked with these cool treats shipped to your door. Order at marcoicecream.com.

ANN TRIEGER KURLAND