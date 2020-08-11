fb-pixel

‘Stay Local. Eat Well’ campaign in Providence to run for full month

More than 40 restaurants are taking part in the city's Restaurant Week program

By Diti Kohli Globe Correspondent,Updated August 11, 2020, 1 hour ago
More than 40 restaurants will participate in the city-wide campaign.
More than 40 restaurants will participate in the city-wide campaign.Go Providence

Providence Restaurant Week’s “Stay Local. Eat Well” campaign will run for a full month — double the time normally allotted — in the midst of the pandemic. More than 40 participating spots will feature specials and may throw in a Chef’s Choice selection, like a signature cocktail or family-sized entree, for the length of the program.

The restaurant list is available at www.goprovidence.com/rw and includes laid-back spots (Apponaug Brewing Co., Barnaby’s Public House, and Blake’s Tavern, for example), but also upscale places like The Dorrance, Camille’s, and Meritage Restaurant among others. Patrons will be able to enjoy their meals inside and outside or as to-go orders.

The city-wide campaign kicks off Aug. 16 and runs through Sept. 12.

