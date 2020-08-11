Top Shelf Cookies to open storefront in Dorchester this fall

Top Shelf Cookies is finally setting up shop in Dorchester, after six years of selling Boston-inspired baked goods online.
The new location will open as early as October at 515 Gallivan Blvd. and offer 12 flavors a day, including classic favorites like Black & Golds, nutter flutters, and apple crisp. Ice cream sandwiches and vanilla frappes are also on the planned menu.
CEO and founder Heather Yunger signed the lease in late July after running a successful crowd-funded investment campaign through Mainvest. Launched almost two months ago, the effort collected scores of investors who raised more than $86,000 to date — far past Yunger’s $60,000 minimal goal.
In fact, this is the fourth time Yunger has tried to make a Top Shelf storefront a reality.
“Three times we’ve tried for our own space and it hasn’t worked out,” she wrote in a Mainvest update. “Each time, it hurt worse — it made me doubt myself. But, I can tell you that I don’t honestly believe that we would have survived in the spaces we tried for.”
