Top Shelf Cookies to open storefront in Dorchester this fall

The new location will open as early as October at 515 Gallivan Blvd. and offer 12 flavors a day, including classic favorites like Black & Golds, nutter flutters, and apple crisp. Ice cream sandwiches and vanilla frappes are also on the planned menu.

Top Shelf Cookies is finally setting up shop in Dorchester, after six years of selling Boston-inspired baked goods online.

CEO and founder Heather Yunger signed the lease in late July after running a successful crowd-funded investment campaign through Mainvest. Launched almost two months ago, the effort collected scores of investors who raised more than $86,000 to date — far past Yunger’s $60,000 minimal goal.

In fact, this is the fourth time Yunger has tried to make a Top Shelf storefront a reality.

“Three times we’ve tried for our own space and it hasn’t worked out,” she wrote in a Mainvest update. “Each time, it hurt worse — it made me doubt myself. But, I can tell you that I don’t honestly believe that we would have survived in the spaces we tried for.”

