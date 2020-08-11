Access restricted at some Cape Cod beaches

Mashpee Town Manager Rodney C. Collins said the temporary restriction was adopted by the board of selectmen on July 27 as a way to prevent large gatherings and free up space for locals.

In Mashpee, access to town beaches is currently restricted to Mashpee residents, members of the Wampanoag Tribe, people with disability plates or placards, and current beach permit holders.

Some beaches on Cape Cod may be harder to get to this summer, as officials in some towns are limiting access for non-residents and reducing parking in an effort to prevent overcrowding during the coronavirus pandemic.

Collins said the measure was put into place after town officials received over 40 complaints about beaches being too crowded. “We had some residents who would come to the beach and they were not able to get in,” he said.

Mashpee isn’t the only town to set aside space for locals during the COVID-19 pandemic. On June 16, the Wellfleet select board voted to limit the parking at LeCount Hollow beach to resident sticker holders only. “This will continue throughout the summer of 2020,” the town’s website states.

On Tuesday night the Yarmouth Board of Selectmen will discuss a proposal to designate Gray’s Beach for residents only, according to the meeting agenda posted on the town’s website.

In Truro, non-resident beach stickers are available by the week and by the season, but daily passes are not being sold this summer.

Elsewhere on the Cape, officials are keeping a close eye on beach attendance and making adjustments as necessary.

Cape Cod National Seashore officials said the Head of the Meadow Beach parking lot in Truro would be closed to vehicles starting Aug. 8 and it would remain that way until late August. “This will allow for safe physical distancing for visitors at both the seashore and town-managed beaches,” the National Park Service website states. “Bicyclists and pedestrians may enter.”

Barnstable has 13 bathing beaches that are operating under the same rules as last year, but with limited capacity at some of them, according to Barnstable Recreation Director Patti Machado.

But the town isn’t cracking down on out-of-towners.

“We welcome everyone with open arms,” she said. “We haven’t had any real issues. ... People have been pretty good.”

The town of Dennis is taking a similar approach.

“The Town of Dennis does not restrict access to public beaches to non-residents,” Dennis Town Administrator Elizabeth C. Sullivan said in an e-mail to the Globe. “We are continuing to follow the state’s guidelines for beaches which advises to manage the parking lot capacity. We have closed portions of lots when necessary.”

Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.