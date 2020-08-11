Arraignments continued for activists who raised climate change banner on Citgo sign in Boston

A judge on Tuesday granted a prosecutor’s request to continue the arraignments of 10 people arrested after they raised a large banner reading “Climate Justice Now” across the Citgo sign in Kenmore Square, the office of Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins announced.
The cases are scheduled to continue Aug. 26 in the Roxbury Division of Boston Municipal Court.
The banner was hoisted by members of the group Extinction Rebellion Boston shortly before 8 p.m. Monday as the Red Sox began playing the Tampa Bay Rays in Fenway Park, according to prior Globe reporting.
Each of the 10 individuals is charged with trespassing and disorderly conduct. They allegedly entered a construction site at 660 Beacon St. and climbed scaffolding to hang the banner on the iconic sign, the statement said.
Members of the Boston police and fire departments had to climb up and help them back to safety. While the first amendment right to free speech and protesting is protected in Suffolk County, the “safety of the public and our first responders will not be sacrificed in the process,” Rollins said
Andrew Stanton can be reached at andrew.stanton@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @_andrewstanton.