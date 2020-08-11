Arraignments continued for activists who raised climate change banner on Citgo sign in Boston

A judge on Tuesday granted a prosecutor’s request to continue the arraignments of 10 people arrested after they raised a large banner reading “Climate Justice Now” across the Citgo sign in Kenmore Square, the office of Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins announced.

The cases are scheduled to continue Aug. 26 in the Roxbury Division of Boston Municipal Court.

The banner was hoisted by members of the group Extinction Rebellion Boston shortly before 8 p.m. Monday as the Red Sox began playing the Tampa Bay Rays in Fenway Park, according to prior Globe reporting.