Chatham police officer, two motorists, injured in serious crash

The crash involved the cruiser, a 2000 Jeep Cherokee, and a 2014 Jeep Wrangler, at the intersection of Crowell Road and Northgate Road at 8:42 p.m., Chatham police said in a statement on Facebook.

A serious crash involving a Chatham police cruiser and two Jeeps Tuesday night left two people with serious injuries and a police officer with minor injuries, officials said.

The passenger of the Jeep Cherokee and driver of the Jeep Wrangler suffered major injuries. They were taken to Cape Cod Hospital by the Chatham and Harwich fire departments, the statement said.

Their conditions were not known late Tuesday night. “The Chatham Police Department will not be releasing the names of the individuals at this time pending family notification,” the statement said.

The police officer was also taken to Cape Cod Hospital, the statement said.

Roads around the crash area were closed late Tuesday night.

The crash is under investigation by the Barnstable County sheriff’s office and the Cape Cod Regional Law Enforcement Council, the statement said.

No further information was available.









