Colleen E. Ritzer Memorial Scholarship Fund honors kindness, aspiring teachers

The scholarship is open to graduating seniors of public and private high schools how live in from Danvers and Andover, where Ritzer grew up, who plan to study education at a four-year college.

The Colleen E. Ritzer Memorial Scholarship awarded $60,000 to graduating high school seniors from Andover and Danvers and previous recipients and introduced a new scholarship for students who exemplify kindness, her family announced.

Of the $60,000 awarded in 2020, $26,000 went to graduating high school seniors, and $34,000 went to previous recipients, according to a statement on July 21 from the Colleen Ritzer Scholarship.

The scholarship has awarded nearly $305,000 to future teachers since 2014, the statement said.

“With over 70 current and future teachers following in Colleen’s footsteps, we are in awe of the impact of Colleen’s legacy and the influence she continues to have on so many current and aspiring teachers and those committed to community service,” the Ritzer family said in the statement.

The Inspire Kindness Scholarship was introduced this year, her family said. Kindness is a virtue that is often associated with Ritzer. Every year on October 22, the anniversary of her death, the “Kindness for Colleen” campaign encourages people to perform random acts of kindness in her memory.

Hannah Finn, of Andover, and Chloe Callahan, of Danvers, were awarded the new scholarship, according to the statement.

Callahan plans to study at Assumption University in Worcester, which Ritzer also attended. Callahan was an organizer for Kindness for Colleen Day, is a board member of DanversCares, delivered the keynote student speech for Light the Night purple, and has helped organize blood drives.

Finn, who plans to study at Quinnipiac University, is a founder of the One Wish Project, an organization that provides a custom birthday cake, presents, and decorations for children who live in homeless shelter.

This year’s recipients of the Ritzer Memorial Scholarship come from Andover High School, Danvers High School, and Central Catholic High School in Lawrence, the statement said.

Recipients from Andover High include Emma Accardi, Lauren Bessette, Matthew Comeau, Madilyn Francis, Brooke Hardock, Nicole Major, Julie PurtschertAddison Jaromin of Andover graduated from Central Catholic. Danvers High recipients are Erin Lally, Michael Mahoney, and Gabrielle Sherrick, according to the statement.

“The continued support of the scholarship from generous members of our community continues to inspire and strengthen us as a family. As we witness former recipients embark upon careers of meaning and high school graduates begin their pursuit of a teaching degree, we excitedly follow their progress,” the Ritzer family said. “Each of the recipients are caring individuals who demonstrate passion for their chosen profession, just as Colleen did.”

Andrew Stanton can be reached at andrew.stanton@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @_andrewstanton.