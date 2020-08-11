Forget the sunscreen? Rhode Island’s state beaches have you covered

The Ocean State is going above and beyond to keep beachgoers safe this summer.

In addition to COVID protocols — recommending face coverings be worn in public whenever 6 feet of social distance cannot be maintained — the Rhode Island Department of Health has partnered with health and environmental officials and businesses to reduce the risk of developing skin cancer while educating visitors on the harmful effects of chemical sunscreens on the ocean and its marine life.

To that end, a statewide initiative offers complimentary, environmentally-safe sunscreen dispenser stations at all state beaches, provided by Raw Elements USA, a certified natural sunscreen company.

