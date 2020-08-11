Funeral for Bank of America executive James E. Mahoney will be live-streamed

Mahoney, 67, the bank’s executive vice president, died Saturday at his home in Newton from injuries suffered last July in a biking accident.

The funeral for James E. Mahoney, a longtime top executive at Bank of America, will be live-streamed Wednesday on Youtube, the bank announced.

James E. Mahoney and then-Vice President Joe Biden trade stories at an Axios event in Washington, D.C., in January 2017. (photo credit David Kennerly)

Due to Covid 19 restrictions, attendance at the funeral is restricted. The livestream is scheduled for 11 a.m from St. Ignatius Church in Chestnut Hill, according to the statement. A link can be found here.

A prominent figure in the world of politics and business, Mahoney spent the last 25 years working at Bank of America and its predecessor, FleetBoston, according to his obituary published in the Globe.

Prior to that, he was the secretary of the Federal Reserve Bank in Boston. His career began in Democratic politics in 1980, when he volunteered for the presidential campaign of California Gov. Jerry Brown. He later served as an aide and spokesman for former Congressman Joseph P. Kennedy II of Massachusetts.

Mahoney is also remembered “for his tireless volunteer work on behalf of several charities and nonprofit organizations,” the statement said.





















