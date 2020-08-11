Funeral Mass set for James E. Mahoney

Though the Mass will be said in St. Ignatius of Loyola Church, next to the Boston College campus, attendance will be private in accordance with COVID-19 restrictions. Mr. Mahoney’s family welcomes all others to watch the livestream.

James Mahoney, in 2019 at the annual St. Patrick's Day weekend breakfast to benefit Mary Ann Brett Food Pantry in Dorchester.

Mr. Mahoney, a longtime banking executive who spent much of his career at Bank of America and its predecessor, FleetBoston Financial, died Saturday in his Newton home, about 13 months after his bicycle slipped from beneath him during a routine ride and he fell, while wearing a helmet.

At 67, he was widely known and respected in Boston’s financial circles as a behind-the-scenes policy strategist who, among his many responsibilities, was a force behind Bank of America’s major initiative to finance clean-energy projects.

A former chief spokesman for the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston, he previously had served as an aide and spokesman for US Representative Joseph P. Kennedy II, and before that worked on California Governor Jerry Brown’s 1980 presidential campaign.

Along with his environmental advocacy, which dated back nearly 40 years to his work for California’s state government while Brown was governor, Mr. Mahoney had devoted considerable time in the evenings to counseling men with addiction who were inmates at the South Bay House of Correction.

“He really valued everybody for who they were,” said his daughter Caitria of New York City, “and he listened and wanted to add value to other people’s lives, regardless of where they were in their lives.”

Bryan Marquard can be reached at bryan.marquard@globe.com.