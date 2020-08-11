Governor Raimondo expected to delay the reopening of Rhode Island schools for several weeks

PROVIDENCE -- Governor Gina M. Raimondo will announce during Wednesday’s news conference that she “will likely” delay the start of the school year by a couple of weeks.

Raimondo’s spokesman Josh Block confirmed Tuesday that the governor will address changes in the school reopening plans during her weekly news conference on the state’s response to the coronavirus. The governor’s decision was first reported in an interview Tuesday with WJAR-TV.

“It’s just a lot of planning,” Raimondo told WJAR. “I promised everybody we’re not going to do it until we’re ready. So I’m spending a little more time today listening to teachers, listening to districts, and such, and I think it’s pretty likely we’re going to give them a little bit more time so we’re ready when we decide to go back.”