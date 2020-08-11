Kennedy and Markey to debate as race tightens in final weeks

A partially crowdfunded public poll at the end of last month, the most recent available in the race, found Markey leading Kennedy 40 percent to 36 percent, a difference within the poll’s margin of error. The poll also found 24 percent of likely Democratic primary voters undecided between the two candidates.

The clash-of-titans contest appears to be essentially a dead heat heading into the final three-week stretch of the race, according to the latest polling and analysts watching the race. The hourlong televised debate is being hosted by WBZ-TV and begins at 7 p.m.

Senator Edward J. Markey and Representative Joseph P. Kennedy III will reconvene on the debate stage Tuesday night, one of their last high-profile opportunities to persuade voters before the Sept. 1 primary even as some voters in Massachusetts already have their ballots in hand.

Advertisement

The uncertainty is reflected in the negative turn the campaign has taken, as both candidates attempt to find contrasts that will tip those undecided voters into their column.

The Kennedy campaign over the weekend released an online-only ad, which mocks Markey’s first TV ad focused on his Malden roots, blasting the senator for hurting union workers in his hometown by “selling them out to giant telecom corporations.” At the same time, a pro-Kennedy super PAC went up on the air with a negative spot about how Markey has missed numerous votes during the pandemic-induced economic crisis.

Markey and his campaign have been on the attack as well, with the senator delivering several aggressive debate performances, hammering Kennedy for being “a progressive in name only” and questioning whether Kennedy had shifted positions on certain issues out of “political convenience” as opposed to true conviction. Markey’s campaign has also pumped out some negative digital ads, including one that paints Kennedy’s embrace of Medicare for All as a purely political move and suggests voters can’t trust him to push for it in the Senate.

Advertisement

It’s likely both Markey and Kennedy will come armed with attacks at Tuesday night’s debate as well.

Joe Trippi, a veteran Democratic campaign strategist who is unaffiliated with either Massachusetts Senate primary campaign, said it is not surprising that negative attacks have entered the race, particularly for Kennedy.

“Whenever you’re running against an incumbent, people — particularly that big undecided group — the first thing that they need to decide is that they’re leaving the incumbent’s corner,” he said. “There’s really no way to win without getting people to make the decision that, ’Yeah, you know, maybe I really should look at somebody else.’ And the only way to do that, obviously, is to compare and contrast.”

The coronavirus pandemic has upended the primary between the 74-year-old Markey and the 39-year-old Kennedy, scrambling campaign plans and consuming the attention of voters. Now, it’s turning every day in the coming weeks into a potential Election Day — upping the stakes on Tuesday night debate, even though it is not the final one.

The final televised debate, hosted by WCVB-TV, the Boston Globe, WBUR-FM, and the John W. McCormack Graduate School of Policy and Global Studies at UMass Boston, is slated for Aug. 18.

The state Legislature passed a law allowing every registered Massachusetts voter to cast an absentee ballot by mail, no excuse needed. Secretary of State William Galvin’s office says it doesn’t have a firm estimate on how many voters requested mail-in ballots, but it is in the hundreds of thousands, said Debra O’Malley, a spokeswoman for the office.

Advertisement

Town and city clerks are “working furiously” to fill those requests and a significant number of ballots have already gone out the door, she said.

Victoria McGrane can be reached at victoria.mcgrane@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @vgmac.