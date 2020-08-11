Nearly 50 dolphins stranded on Cape Cod over the weekend

Members of the International Fund for Animal Welfare rescue a dolphin that was stranded in Wellfleet Sunday.

Many of the 45 common dolphins were suffering from prolonged exposure to the heat and sun, as well stranding-induced trauma, when they were reported by the Wellfleet harbormaster’s office, the International Fund for Animal Welfare said in a statement.

Nearly 50 dolphins were stranded on the shores of Wellfleet Sunday — one of the largest stranding events on Cape Cod in the last 20 years, officials said.

Most of the dolphins were able to swim back out to sea on their own once the tide came in, officials said.

A group of the dolphins were extracted by IFAW to be treated for their injuries and given supportive care. Nine have since been released at a beach near where they were originally found, officials said.

Those who see a stranding should stay 150 feet away from the animal, officials said. To report a marine mammal stranding, call the IFAW’s marine mammal rescue hotline at 508-743-9548.

