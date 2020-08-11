N.Y. drops travel restrictions on R.I.

One week after governors in New York, Connecticut, and New Jersey ordered any travelers from Rhode Island to self-quarantine for 14 days upon arrival in their states, one of the three states reversed course and removed the restriction for Rhode Island.
The New York Department of Health on Tuesday cut Rhode Island from its list of restricted states from which travelers must quarantine, and while New Jersey and Connecticut’s pages were not yet updated Tuesday morning, the tri-state area has worked together on travel orders.
On Aug. 4, the same day that the three states imposed restrictions on Rhode Island, Massachusetts did the same, ordering travelers from its southern neighbor to quarantine upon arrival unless they were commuting for work, short errands or could provide negative COVID-19 test results. Governor Charlie Baker said that decision came after Rhode Island’s positive test rate increased to surpass the 6 cases per 100,000 residents threshold that Massachusetts set as a target for limits on travel.
New York also removed Alaska, New Mexico, Ohio and Washington from its restricted travel list and added South Dakota and Hawaii, the latter of which did not face any limits in Massachusetts as of Tuesday.