N.Y. drops travel restrictions on R.I.

One week after governors in New York, Connecticut, and New Jersey ordered any travelers from Rhode Island to self-quarantine for 14 days upon arrival in their states, one of the three states reversed course and removed the restriction for Rhode Island.

The New York Department of Health on Tuesday cut Rhode Island from its list of restricted states from which travelers must quarantine, and while New Jersey and Connecticut’s pages were not yet updated Tuesday morning, the tri-state area has worked together on travel orders.