Pedestrian killed in Brockton hit-and-run

The crash happened shortly before 9 p.m., and Brockton Emergency Medical Services brought the pedestrian to Brockton Hospital, Darren Duarte, a Brockton Police Department spokesman, said in a statement.

A pedestrian died after being struck in a hit-and-run Tuesday night near Brockton Hospital, police said.

Brockton police and the Massachusetts State Police Accident Reconstruction Team were on scene Tuesday night investigating the crash, Duarte said. He did not identify the victim.

The Plymouth district attorney’s office will release further information, “as developments warrant,” Duarte said.

