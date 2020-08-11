Revels at home, comics, and children’s theater

Revels, based in Watertown , is offering a program for homeschooled children this fall. Beginning Sept. 16, students will spend 10 weeks learning how to weave on a loom while learning about world cultures and traditions through music, art and stories from guest tradition bearers while constructing their own woven textiles. Students will also spend time rehearsing a short play based on a famous German Folktale filled with music and fun. Classes will be offered both virtually and in hybrid in-person/online class formats. The 10-week home school session is $200 per child and includes all supplies, props, and costumes. For more information and to register, visit www.revels.org/education/home-schooled-program/what-expect/ .

On Aug. 22, Freedom’s Way National Heritage Area and the Shirley Historical Society will commemorate the centennial of the passing of the 19th Amendment with a celebration of Hazel MacKaye, a skilled theatrical professional active in the women’s suffrage movement. Part of the Freedom’s Way “Connecting Communities: Walks & Talks” series, which features stories of visionary women who were born in or shaped by their time in the Heritage Area, the event will include a self-guided tour of the Historical Society’s new suffrage exhibit, a walking tour of Shirley Center Historic District to view the Hazel MacKaye residence and Benton MacKaye cottage, a reenactment of the MacKaye’s celebratory bell-ringing at the Shirley Meeting House, and more. Shirley Historical Society Museum is located at 182 Center Road. The tour will run from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. The event is free but registration is appreciated. Visit FreedomsWay.org and ShirleyHistory.org for more information.

Sudbury resident and entrepreneur Vona Hill has announced the upcoming launch of “Little Miss Everything,” the first installment of her new children’s book series by the same name. “Little Miss Everything” tells the story of a young Black girl named Rashada who meets and is inspired by 10 real-life Black role models who broke glass ceilings to achieve success. For more information about the book and the inspiration behind the story, visit littlemisseverything-books.com.

NORTH

The Peabody Institute Library Teen Department is hosting its first annual ACTIVATE Comic Con. The fully virtual fan convention is completely free for Massachusetts youths between the ages of 12 and 20. Interact with a diverse group of artists, writers, voice actors, and other industry professionals. The event will be co-hosted with other local libraries. For more information and to register, visit activatelibcon.org.

Boston’s Filmmakers Collaborative has opened registration for virtual summer filmmaking classes. Film School for Kids Academy offers week-long film classes for middle school students across eastern Massachusetts. Filmmaking 101 classes will run from Aug. 17 to 21 from 9 to 11 a.m. These classes walk students through the process of filmmaking and conclude with the students producing a short film. The week-long programs cost $200 per student. Select films will be screened at the Kowloon Restaurant Drive-In in Saugus. Students will learn scriptwriting, storyboard sketching, character development, improv, and camera skills. Classes will be taught by professional filmmakers. For more information or to register, visit filmmakerscollab.org/learning/kids-filmmaking-programs/ or contact Natalia Morgan at natalia@filmmakerscollab.org.

SOUTH

Break a Leg Theater will host a performing arts program from Aug. 18 to 20 for children ages 8 to 18. The “Hairspray” experience will be taught by Broadway’s Michelle Dowdy, who played Tracy Turnblad on Broadway and is playing Madame Thernadier on the Les Miserables tour. The program will offer text analysis, music, and movement regarding “Hairspray” with highlights from special guests. The program costs $175 per person and financial aid is available. For more information and to register, visit www.breakalegtheater.com/camps/The-Hairspray-Experience.

NeighborWorks Housing Solutions announced on Aug. 7 that it has received a $260,000 grant from Wells Fargo to support homelessness prevention, homebuyer education, and financial coaching programs for families and individuals across southern Massachusetts including Brockton, Quincy, and New Bedford. Wells Fargo also recently donated an additional $25,000 to NHS to help the organization provide support for households affected by the pandemic. For more information, visit www.nhsmass.org.

Habitat for Humanity of Greater Plymouth has announced a Phase Two extension of its COVID-19 Rent Relief program. Through “Habitat Here & Now,” the organization will provide up to $1,000 in one-time financial assistance for qualified low- to moderate-income renting households for rent relief. The application process is available for residents who are renting in Plymouth, Carver, Kingston, Middleboro, Lakeville, or Plympton. Applicants must have suffered job termination, wage or hour reduction due to the pandemic, or be experiencing pandemic-related hardships in their home. For more information and to download an application, visit www.hfhplymouth.org/covidrelief.



