This year’s Perseid meteor shower will peak Wednesday morning 🌠

This year, the meteor shower will peak in the early morning hours of Wednesday, Aug. 12. This doesn’t mean that there haven’t been meteors the past several nights already, peak is just the night with the most, but not the only night to see them. There’s going to be shooting stars in the early morning hours of Thursday and Friday. As I often point out, the peak of these meteor showers comes after a slow uptick and then there is also a lessening of the meteors, but they’re still available for about 10 days or so after the peak.

With day three of the heat wave underway, it can be a little uncomfortable to be outside in the heat of the afternoon and you might be looking for something to do outside as temperatures slowly fall. How about checking out this year’s Perseid meteor shower? This annual event almost never fails to impress, and if you haven’t taken the time to watch it, tonight and tomorrow are good nights.

A sky chart for mid-US latitudes showed the location in the sky of the radiant, or apparent area of origin, for the Perseid meteors. NASA/JPL-Caltech

The best years to see the meteors are the ones where the moon is not shining. This year the moon is about 50 percent full and rises around midnight. The moonlight is decreasing right now each night. Meteors tend to start being visible about an hour after sunset but really peak in the two hours before sunrise. At this point, the moon will be up so it will dim some of the brightest of streaks.

Moonrise will take place just prior to midnight Tuesday. TimeandDate.com

A little trick is to put an object in front of the moon when you're watching the meteors, something like a house or a big tree. This will help to dim the light of the moon and allow you to see more of the meteors.

The reason that this is called the Perseid meteor showers is because if you were to follow the meteors backward, they’re going to seem to come from the constellation Perseus.

You need to bring your patience along with you when you’re watching these. Although we call it a show, it’s nature, and it’s not operating on any schedule. I’ve watched meteor showers for an hour and have seen very little only to be impressed a few minutes later.

Get to a place with as little light as possible, put on some bug spray, lie down on a blanket, and just look up. You don’t need to try to figure out the best section of the sky, these things will streak across all areas, and if you are lucky, maybe you’ll see one of those long colorful meteors called an earthgrazer. These tend to appear in the evening before midnight and are quite rare. You can see the meteors up until about an hour before sunrise.

Of course none of this matters if it’s cloudy tonight or on the night you are heading out. There are some clouds moving eastward today and could limit the show tonight. This is always a risk as just a thin layer of cirrus clouds spoils the show.

Clouds were moving eastward from western New York and Pennsylvania Tuesday. COD Weather

The satellite forecast for early Thursday morning in the predawn hours shows very limited amounts of clouds, so if you miss things tonight, remember the show lasts for about 10 more days!

Follow Dave Epstein @growingwisdom.