French fries consumed in tractor-trailer fire on I-495 in Andover

The truck was traveling southbound on I-495 near the Andover cloverleaf when it ran over a mattress on the roadway, officials said. The mattress got caught in a wheel and brake area on the truck, sparking the fire at 6:37 p.m., authorities said.

Crews arrived at the scene after several passing motorists noticed the flames and called 911.

With no water supply available nearby, firefighters shuttled in about 4,000 gallons of water on fire trucks to douse the flames, officials said.

A tractor-trailer carrying frozen french fries caught fire in Andover Monday. Andover Fire Rescue

“This was an extensive fire with an added layer of coordination and complexity since there wasn’t a fire hydrant at the immediate scene,” Andover Fire Rescue Chief Michael B. Mansfield said in the statement.

Two lanes on I-495 south were closed as crews battled the blaze. Firefighters from Tewksbury, Lawrence, and North Andover provided station coverage while Andover firefighters were at the scene.

The fire was knocked down by 7:55 p.m., officials said. No one was injured.

The tractor was saved from the flames, but the trailer and the shipment of french fries inside were destroyed, authorities said.

