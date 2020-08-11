Baker says 33 communities at moderate or high risk of coronavirus

Governor Charlie Baker said Tuesday that the state is deeming 33 of the state’s 351 cities to be at moderate or high risk of the coronavirus.
Four communities are at the highest level of risk, Secretary of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders said: Chelsea, Everett, Lynn, and Revere.
“There is an extremely high level of COVID in your community,” Sudders said, urging people in those places to “respect the virus” and take steps such as wearing masks, staying 6 feet apart, washing their hands, and staying home from work if they are ill.
Baker said the state would be releasing a color-coded map of all the cities and towns in the state showing them in red, yellow, green, and white, depending on their current level of coronavirus.
Advertisement
Baker said that, on the positive side, “The good news here should not get lost. Three hundred eighteen communities here in Massachusetts are at or below national benchmarks with respect to containing COVID-19 in their communities.”
But he also warned, “I want to be clear on one point. Regardless of where your community sits, COVID is not going away."
Martin finucane can be reached at martin.finucane@globe.com