Baker says 33 communities at moderate or high risk of coronavirus

Governor Charlie Baker said Tuesday that the state is deeming 33 of the state’s 351 cities to be at moderate or high risk of the coronavirus.

Four communities are at the highest level of risk, Secretary of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders said: Chelsea, Everett, Lynn, and Revere.

“There is an extremely high level of COVID in your community,” Sudders said, urging people in those places to “respect the virus” and take steps such as wearing masks, staying 6 feet apart, washing their hands, and staying home from work if they are ill.