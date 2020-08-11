Here’s a look at a new state map of high, moderate, and low risk communities for COVID-19 in Mass.

Baker said the map shows 33 communities that had more than four cases per 100,000 people during the previous two weeks of testing, and added that those cities and towns require specific strategies to attack the coronavirus. He said the four per 100,000 people measure is used by many other states to measure community health under COVID-19.

The new map “will be updated on a regular basis going forward,” Baker said, and will be included in the Department of Public Health’s weekly public health dashboard, which is published every Wednesday.

Governor Charlie Baker announced on Tuesday that the state would begin releasing a new map weekly that uses coronavirus case counts to show which Massachusetts communities are at high, moderate, and low risk for COVID-19 infection.

The state released the first such map on Tuesday, although a list of town and city names were not immediately included with it. The map is based on data from July 22 to August 5.

Secretary of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders said Tuesday that four communities had the highest risk level: Chelsea, Everett, Lynn, and Revere.

The map includes a color-coded ranking system. Here’s what each color means:

- Red: Indicates municipalities that have more than eight cases per 100,000 people, which, based on a national and global health standard, means the community is at extremely high risk for COVID-19 infection.

- Yellow: Indicates municipalities that have between four and eight cases per 100,000 people, or a moderate level of risk.

- Green: Indicates municipalities that have less than four cases per 100,000 people.

- White: The lowest risk color, which indicates there have been less than five total cases of COVID-19 reported in the last 14-day period.

Jaclyn Reiss can be reached at jaclyn.reiss@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter: @JaclynReiss