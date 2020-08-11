‘Joe Biden nailed this decision’: Here’s how people are reacting to Kamala Harris being Biden’s VP pick

Harris herself tweeted the news, saying she was “honored” to be chosen as nominee for vice president, and touting Biden’s record.

Many high-profile Democrats reacted with praise Tuesday after presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden announced he had picked Senator Kamala Harris as his running mate — while President Trump wasted no time in attacking his new political opponent.

Her husband also tweeted a picture of his wife and Biden, along with the caption, “America, let’s do this!”

Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, who was also said to be on Biden’s list of potential vice presidential picks, said Harris would be “a great partner” in “making our government a powerful force for good in the fight for social, racial, and economic justice.”

Former president Barack Obama — who had picked Biden as his own VP — said Biden “nailed his decision” by picking Harris, adding, “This is a good day for our country.”

Georgia politician Stacey Abrams, who was also among those considered for the vice presidential ticket, tweeted that she was “thrilled” to support Harris.

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, who was also said to be on Biden’s VP list, said she was “extraordinarily proud” to support the Democratic ticket.

Former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton said Harris has “already proven herself to be an incredible public servant and leader” and that she would be “a strong partner” to Biden.

Former president Bill Clinton called the pick a “terrific choice” and said the pair would make a strong team.

US Representative Ayanna Pressley called the pick a “historic moment in America.”

“Generations of our elders have dreamt of this moment, and — because of their struggle and sacrifice — little girls expected it. Kamala Harris will meet the moment and more,” Pressley said in the statement. “She is a trailblazer. Her life has included many historic firsts, and today she becomes the first AAPI American and the first Black woman chosen to serve as Vice President. In this moment, when our communities face overlapping crises of public health, economic inequality, and systemic racism, Kamala will be a fierce advocate for the policies that will roll back the cruel and callous actions of the current Administration, and usher in bold, long overdue change.”

Putting politics aside, some noted a side benefit to Harris’s selection as vice president: More Maya Rudolph on “Saturday Night Live.”

Meanwhile, Trump tweeted a video attacking both Biden and Harris just minutes after the selection was announced.

At a White House press conference early Tuesday evening, Trump cast Harris’s progressive suite of ideals as negative qualities, and said he was “surprised” Biden picked her, while also adding: “She was my number one draft pick, and we’ll see how she works out.”





