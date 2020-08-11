‘Joe Biden nailed this decision’: Here’s how people are reacting to Kamala Harris being Biden’s VP pick

Many high-profile Democrats reacted with praise Tuesday after presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden announced he had picked Senator Kamala Harris as his running mate — while President Trump wasted no time in attacking his new political opponent.
Harris herself tweeted the news, saying she was “honored” to be chosen as nominee for vice president, and touting Biden’s record.
.@JoeBiden can unify the American people because he's spent his life fighting for us. And as president, he'll build an America that lives up to our ideals.— Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) August 11, 2020
I'm honored to join him as our party's nominee for Vice President, and do what it takes to make him our Commander-in-Chief.
Her husband also tweeted a picture of his wife and Biden, along with the caption, “America, let’s do this!”
America, let’s do this! pic.twitter.com/3a62UmB1PN— Douglas Emhoff (@douglasemhoff) August 11, 2020
Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, who was also said to be on Biden’s list of potential vice presidential picks, said Harris would be “a great partner” in “making our government a powerful force for good in the fight for social, racial, and economic justice.”
.@KamalaHarris will be a great partner to @JoeBiden in making our government a powerful force for good in the fight for social, racial, and economic justice. pic.twitter.com/q5ggXBro5B— Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) August 11, 2020
Former president Barack Obama — who had picked Biden as his own VP — said Biden “nailed his decision” by picking Harris, adding, “This is a good day for our country.”
I’ve known Senator @KamalaHarris for a long time. She is more than prepared for the job. She’s spent her career defending our Constitution and fighting for folks who need a fair shake. This is a good day for our country. Now let’s go win this thing. pic.twitter.com/duJhFhWp6g— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) August 11, 2020
Georgia politician Stacey Abrams, who was also among those considered for the vice presidential ticket, tweeted that she was “thrilled” to support Harris.
Thrilled to support @KamalaHarris as next VP. I was honored to speak with @JoeBiden at length over the weekend and again today. His focus on reaching out to every corner of our country speaks to how he will lead us. I look forward to doing all I can for Team #BidenHarris!— Stacey Abrams (@staceyabrams) August 11, 2020
Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, who was also said to be on Biden’s VP list, said she was “extraordinarily proud” to support the Democratic ticket.
I am extraordinarily proud to support @KamalaHarris and @JoeBiden! They will be a fierce team to Build America Back Better. #WeHaveHerBack pic.twitter.com/pxNnv5bGD2— Gretchen Whitmer (@gretchenwhitmer) August 11, 2020
Former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton said Harris has “already proven herself to be an incredible public servant and leader” and that she would be “a strong partner” to Biden.
I'm thrilled to welcome @KamalaHarris to a historic Democratic ticket. She's already proven herself to be an incredible public servant and leader. And I know she’ll be a strong partner to @JoeBiden. Please join me in having her back and getting her elected. pic.twitter.com/cmtOO8Gqqv— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) August 11, 2020
Former president Bill Clinton called the pick a “terrific choice” and said the pair would make a strong team.
This is a terrific choice! @KamalaHarris will be a great partner and she and @JoeBiden make a strong team.— Bill Clinton (@BillClinton) August 11, 2020
US Representative Ayanna Pressley called the pick a “historic moment in America.”
“Generations of our elders have dreamt of this moment, and — because of their struggle and sacrifice — little girls expected it. Kamala Harris will meet the moment and more,” Pressley said in the statement. “She is a trailblazer. Her life has included many historic firsts, and today she becomes the first AAPI American and the first Black woman chosen to serve as Vice President. In this moment, when our communities face overlapping crises of public health, economic inequality, and systemic racism, Kamala will be a fierce advocate for the policies that will roll back the cruel and callous actions of the current Administration, and usher in bold, long overdue change.”
That’s right. Madame Vice President, Kamala Devi Harris.— Ayanna Pressley (@AyannaPressley) August 11, 2020
Putting politics aside, some noted a side benefit to Harris’s selection as vice president: More Maya Rudolph on “Saturday Night Live.”
Honestly, best part of this announcement means more Maya Rudolph pic.twitter.com/2dA2PCaGFr— Allison Gordon (@alligordon_) August 11, 2020
Meanwhile, Trump tweeted a video attacking both Biden and Harris just minutes after the selection was announced.
August 11, 2020
At a White House press conference early Tuesday evening, Trump cast Harris’s progressive suite of ideals as negative qualities, and said he was “surprised” Biden picked her, while also adding: “She was my number one draft pick, and we’ll see how she works out.”
