Mass. reports 296 new confirmed coronavirus cases, 10 new deaths

Key metrics monitored for the state’s pace of reopening are still low relative to the springtime surge, but Tuesday’s numbers come the same day as Governor Charlie Baker’s new order tightening restrictions and limiting gatherings went into effect in response to concerns about a recent uptick in COVID-19 cases.

The death toll from confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Massachusetts rose by 10 to 8,529, state officials reported Tuesday, and the number of confirmed cases climbed by 296, bringing the total to 112,969.

During a press conference Tuesday afternoon, Baker also said that 33 of the state’s 351 cities and towns are at high or moderate risk of the coronavirus. That included four communities considered at the highest level of risk: Chelsea, Everett, Lynn, and Revere, officials said.

Baker said the state aims to offer the 33 communities resources, including help with testing, tracing, isolation resources; stepped-up enforcement; and help with communication and messaging strategies.

The Baker administration also announced that it would begin releasing a new map weekly that uses coronavirus case counts to show which Massachusetts communities are at risk for COVID-19 infection. The map will be included in the Department of Public Health’s weekly public health dashboard, which is published every Wednesday.

A map, released by the Baker administration on Tuesday, that shows the risk level of each Massachusetts community for COVID-19 spread. Handout via the State of Massachusetts

On Tuesday, the state Department of Public Health also reported 96 new probable cases, bringing that total to 8,738. There were no new probable death reported, keeping that total at 222.

State officials said 14,972 more people had been tested for the coronavirus, bringing the total number of individuals tested to 1,337,606. The total number of tests administered climbed to 1,759,976.

The state reported that new antibody tests had been completed for 494 people, bringing that total to 102,208.

The seven-day weighted average of positive tests, which is being watched closely by state officials, rose slightly to 1.9 percent Monday, up from 1.8 percent Sunday. The current number represents a 94 percent drop from mid-April highs.

The three-day average of hospitalized coronavirus patients ticked up slightly from 380 on Sunday to 381 as of Monday. It was down 89 percent since mid-April.

The number of hospitals using surge capacity rose from zero to two. And the three-day average of deaths from confirmed coronavirus cases fell slightly from 12 on Friday to 11 on Saturday — a 93 percent decrease from mid-April.

As of Tuesday, there were more than 5.1 million confirmed cases in the United States, with deaths topping 163,000 — the highest in the world, according to a tally kept by Johns Hopkins University.

Martin Finucane of the Globe staff contributed to this report.

Jaclyn Reiss can be reached at jaclyn.reiss@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter: @JaclynReiss