For Dr. Nabel and Moderna, a squiggly line between oversight and conflict of interest

Re “In her defense of drug prices, Nabel didn’t disclose role: No mention of Moderna board position in op-ed” (Page A1, Aug. 7): The contention that Dr. Elizabeth Nabel’s failure to disclose her role as a board member at Cambridge biotech Moderna was an oversight more than strains credulity. Nabel, the president of a world-famous hospital (Brigham and Women’s), a professor at a world-famous university (Harvard), a cardiologist, and a member of the board of multinational corporations, doesn’t seem like the forgetful type. I suspect it was more likely that she didn’t want to state that particular connection among all the others she was able to remember because it would have looked like what it was — a conflict of interest, and a big one.

Advertisement

People like Nabel should, and do, know better. The fact that so often they suddenly remember after they’ve been called into question doesn’t mean a thing.

The public depends on the full prior disclosure of interests when it judges opinion pieces such as the one she cowrote. When full disclosure is not forthcoming, the public’s ability to make judgments about vitally important matters is severely compromised.

Tim Shaw

Cambridge





City should be grateful for doctor’s leadership

The Globe’s recent coverage of Brigham and Women’s Hospital president Dr. Elizabeth Nabel has neglected to highlight her consistent dedication to the hospital and the city of Boston during challenging times, including the Boston Marathon bombing and the ongoing pandemic. As an active Brigham and Women’s board member, I have known Nabel to be a leader of tremendous integrity and compassion. As stated by leadership, her position on the Moderna board was approved in accordance with our policies and followed all requirements. I, too, fully support her decision to step down from the Moderna board and divest her financial interests.

In addition, as president and CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of Boston, I am grateful for Nabel’s many years serving on the board of directors to support the organization, where she has remained generous, committed, and engaged with club members and staff across Boston and Chelsea. Her involvement in our active subcommittee to address how to effectively and safely reopen in the fall has been invaluable as she has prioritized the safety and well-being of our members, families, and staff.

Advertisement

Boston is fortunate to have a leader like her.

Josh Kraft

President and CEO

Boys & Girls Clubs of Boston

Boston





Hospital staff facing cuts have an interest in this story too

I am inclined to feel very suspect of the vaccine for COVID-19 that is being produced at Moderna, since the testing at Brigham and Women’s hospital may have been influenced by Dr. Elizabeth Nabel’s apparent readiness to profit from her Moderna stock. The appropriate thing for her to do is donate her millions of dollars in profit from her Moderna stock sales to Brigham and Women’s employees to help reverse the salary cuts the hospital is instituting.

Lora Wahl Kudisch

Roslindale