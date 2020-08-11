How is this race still close?

How is it possible that we as a nation haven’t decided by acclamation that our national foray into a reality show presidency must end on Nov. 3? How many more Americans must die of the coronavirus because of this president’s astounding incompetence and indifference before 40 percent of the country wakes up to the reality that this guy might not be all that good at his job?

The presidential race is ever so slightly tightening. According to the Real Clear Politics average of presidential polls, Joe Biden enjoys a 6.5-point lead — that’s down from a high of 10 points in late June. The website fivethirthyeight.com gives the former vice president a nearly 8-point lead. This may be polling noise or a by-product of better polling organizations not having done any major national polls for a few weeks. President Trump still looks like a long shot to win reelection. But it does lead to an obvious question: How could this race be close?

Last week, in an interview with Axios’s Jonathan Swan, Trump was asked about the fact that more than 1,000 people are dying every day from COVID-19 and he responded, “It is what it is.”

“It is what it is”?

I’m fairly sure that if Barack Obama had said those words, by the time the last syllable had crossed his lips, Republicans would have already impeached and removed him from office.

What’s remarkable is not that Trump said these words. His lack of empathy is well chronicled. No, what is truly astounding is that any American would still be willing to give him four more years after he said it.

More than five months into the pandemic and America still doesn’t have a national strategy for dealing with it. The federal government has basically given up fighting the coronavirus. Indeed, according to reporting this weekend, Mark Meadows, the White House chief of staff, spends his time questioning public health experts and monitoring Dr. Anthony Fauci’s media appearances in case the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases says anything contrary to the president’s fantasyland belief that the virus will simply disappear. Aides are afraid to present the president with negative data and spend their time creating rudimentary charts that convince him everything is going peachy.

Schools are shutting down in-class learning one after the other. The economy is in shambles. Republicans are refusing to pass a coronavirus relief bill unless it cuts money for unemployed workers and gives liability protection for businesses that force their employees to go back to work. As a result, millions of Americans can’t pay their bills, and an eviction crisis is looming. Meanwhile, one in three Americans report symptoms of an anxiety disorder. More than half the country says that the pandemic is undermining their mental health.

And yet, there are still 50 million to 60 million Americans who are prepared to give the president, who has brought the country to its knees — and made it the laughingstock of the world — four more years.

That was hard to fathom before the pandemic hit, when we knew that Trump was serially corrupt, racist, immoral, quasi-authoritarian, dishonest, and an utterly incompetent chief executive. But now with more than 163,000 Americans confirmed dead of COVID-19 — and probably tens of thousands who haven’t been counted — it’s surreal. And yet, since the pandemic hit, Trump’s numbers have slipped by only about 2 points from 44.4 percent, at the beginning of March, to 42.7 percent now.

Intellectually, I can explain this: We’re a polarized country. Party affiliation overwhelmingly drives voting decisions. White identity politics remains a powerful political force. Fox News exists. But I don’t care how important Republicans think it is to have conservatives on the Supreme Court, or that protecting unborn children is more important than saving the lives of those who have been born, or that “owning the libs” is a vital priority. How is it possible for this many Americans to be in such complete denial about Trump’s manifest inability to do his job?

The ugly truth is that tens of millions of Americans voted for Trump, and most of them are prepared to do it again. The first time could charitably be credited to a desire to shake things up. But the second time? After what we now know?

Trump is unquestionably a bad president. That so many voters are still willing to look past Trump’s myriad of faults — after so many of their fellow citizens have died because of his inaction — is far more distressing.

Michael A. Cohen’s column appears regularly in the Globe. Follow him on Twitter @speechboy71.