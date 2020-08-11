Astros coach hit with 20-game suspension for part in brawl

Cintrón’s suspension is the longest for an on-field transgression in 15 years, since Texas pitcher Kenny Rogers received 20 games for his altercation with two cameramen in 2005.

Houston Astros hitting coach Álex Cintrón received a 20-game suspension and a fine Tuesday for his role in a benches-clearing brawl at Oakland, while Athletics outfielder Ramon Laureano was given a six-game suspension and a fine.

Laureano was hit by a pitch from Humberto Castellanos with one out in the seventh inning of Oakland’s 7-2 victory Sunday. He began exchanging words with a gesturing Cintrón then left first base, threw down his batting helmet, and began sprinting toward the 41-year-old Cintrón.

Advertisement

Astros catcher Dustin Garneau tackled Laureano before the A’s outfielder got to the hitting coach. Laureano is a former Astros player and the rival clubs have been the top two in the AL West the past two years.

Laureano was hit for the third time in the weekend series swept by Oakland — the fifth time the A's were hit in all while the Astros didn't get plunked once — and he pointed at Castellanos.

Players rushed out of both dugouts. Laureano was ejected by plate umpire Ted Barrett, and the umpiring crew could easily be heard yelling at the players to “get back to the dugout!” through a ballpark with no fans.

In announcing the punishments, MLB said Cintrón’s discipline was “for his role in inciting and escalating the conflict between the two clubs.” Given the coronavirus pandemic, baseball has established strict guidelines about avoiding brawls.

“I accept MLB’s suspension and will learn from this,” Cintrón said in a statement. “Although I never referenced Ramon’s mother, my actions were inappropriate. I apologize for my part in Sunday’s unfortunate incident. As coaches, we are held to a higher standard and should be an example to the players. Hopefully, other coaches will learn from my mistake so that this never happens again in the future.”

Advertisement

The A's lost the AL wild-card game each of the past two seasons after winning 97 games both years to place second in the AL West behind three-time reigning division champion Houston, which won a World Series in 2017 and an AL pennant last season.





Indians put pitchers on restricted list

The Indians placed starters Mike Clevinger and Zach Plesac on the restricted list after the pitchers broke team rules by leaving their hotel in Chicago last weekend and risked exposure to the COVID-19 virus.

Clevinger and Plesac went out Saturday night with a group of people following the Indians' win over the White Sox. The team had implemented a code of conduct for players to follow on the road, forbidding them from socializing outside of team staff.

The Indians immediately sent Plesac home in a car service after learning of his violation, but the Indians were not aware Clevinger had been with him until after he flew back to Cleveland with the team.

Both pitchers remain in quarantine. It’s not immediately clear when they’ll be back. Major League Baseball permits teams to use the restricted list for players who are unavailable to play for non-baseball reasons.

Clevinger and Plesac can't take part in any team baseball activities until they test negative twice in 72 hours, but it appears the Indians want to keep them away as punishment.

Advertisement

Clevinger had been scheduled to pitch Tuesday's two-game series opener at home against the Cubs.

Tiger put Cron on IL

The Tigers put first baseman C.J. Cron on the 10-day injured list with a left knee sprain. Cron exited Monday night’s game against the White Sox in the fourth inning. He was hurt on a freak play in which a hard-hit ball by Danny Mendick bounced off him and was recovered by pitcher Daniel Norris, who retired Mendick with a diving tag. Cron stayed on the ground in apparent pain during the play and afterward . . . The Twins acquired infielder Ildemaro Vargas from the Diamondbacks for cash considerations. The 29-year-old Vargas was one of the D-backs’ primary backups last season, playing in 92 games while batting .269 with six homers and 24 RBIs. He can play all four infield positions. Vargas played in eight games this season, going 3 for 20 at the plate, before being designated for assignment Aug. 6.